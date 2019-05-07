Huge liquor seizure hints at violation of poll code: AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday took serious note of the free flow of liquor and drugs in Congress-ruled Punjab in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
In a statement here, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said the unprecedented liquor seizure in the state hinted at a violation of the model code of conduct.
He said the Amarinder Singh government "owes an explanation to the people for the sorry state of affairs".
The AAP leader said that the Election Commission should seek an explanation from the state government.
Cash, liquor, psychotropic substances and valuables valued at Rs 275 crore have been seized in Punjab till May 5, Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said.
--IANS
vg/mr
