Uber launches 'Vouchers' for businesses in India

Global ride-sharing on Wednesday launched " Vouchers" for businesses globally including in

Developed on the " for Business (U4B)" platform, the "Vouchers" are now being made available in most countries where Uber operates, the company said in a statement.

"As companies look for new technology and novel ways to engage with consumers, 'Vouchers' provide a perk that businesses know their customers will use," said Ronnie Gurion, General Manager and Global Head, Uber for Business.

The "Vouchers" can be sent over email, and mobile messaging.

These come with discounted trips and options to create "Voucher" programmes customise in terms of budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.

To streamline reporting and billing, businesses will be able to maintain records of how many "Vouchers" were redeemed or used within a dedicated dashboard.

No personal rider information of the person using the "Voucher" would be shared, the company added.

The feature was beta tested with over a 100 Uber partners globally before the final release.

