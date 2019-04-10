DGCA red-flags Dhruv ALH banging noise, cockpit jerks

The of Civil (DGCA) has flagged "banging noises" and "erratic response of the engines" causing cockpit jerks and vibration in (HAL)-made Advanced Light Helicopters.

The airworthiness directive for corrective action by pilots comes after "multiple occurrences of abnormal sound/series of banging noise and erratic response of TM 333-2B2 engines installed on ALH Civil Helicopters with vibration and jerks in cockpit during flight".

comes in both civil and military versions.

The directive said that if these problems occur in flight, the pilot are advised to fly below 80 knots speed and land as soon as practicable after checking all the engine parameters.

If one engine is affected, the pilots are advised to shut it down and follow single engine landing procedures as soon as practicable.

The HAL has produced around 250 Dhruv helicopters, the bulk of which are with the armed forces. The number of helicopters in civil operations is very low.

An HAL told IANS that this airworthiness directive was issued by the aircraft-maker itself through for the customers in January this year.

It is an alert service bulletin so that in case these things happen, customers can take the listed precautions, said the

--IANS

gd/pgh/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)