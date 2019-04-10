I&B Secy writes to PB CEO to ensure fair poll coverage

-
After Election Commission pulled up Doordarshan for not giving balanced poll coverage, Information and Broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare has written to Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vampati to ensure full compliance of Model Code of Conduct guidelines.
In his letter, Khare also asked Prasar Bharati to develop robust internal system to address concerns expressed by EC and suggested creation of a monitoring mechanism to check any oversight.
He also wrote that all the divisions of the national broadcaster should follow the instructions.
Sources said the national broadcaster already has a set of guidelines which were formed in consultation with the EC and which were being followed for several year. But on this occasion, the guidelines, which were being adhered to as "golden principles" for fair representation, were violated, as observed by the EC.
Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) keep the EC informed about the time allotted to different political parties.
Several parties have made representations to the EC on violation of Model Code of Conduct. One of the objections has been on one of the events of Prime Minister that was aired for an hour on Doordarshan.
The CPI(M) had earlier complained about Prime Minister's announcement on India's successful anti-satellite launch Mission Shakti, but EC had given clean chit and found no violation of the election code.
