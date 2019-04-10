Jayant Sinha files papers from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand

-
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha on Wednesday filed his nomination for Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.
Sinha was accompanied by Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. Before filing the nomination paper, he also held a road show. But as his vehicle developed technical snag mid-way, he walked up to the office of District Election Officer on foot to file his papers.
After the nomination, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader gave the information through Twitter: "Filed my nomination from Hazaribagh in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @dasraghubar, Shri @sureshpprabhu, leaders of BJP and other allies, party workers, my friends in the press and thousands of others."
On the other hand, Chief Minister Das tweeted: "Welcome to all who come in nomination of Jayant Sinha. Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hazaribagh has moved forward on path of development. Let's give momentum to development of Jharkahnd. Phir Eka bar Modi."
Jayant Sinha was elected to the Lok sabha first time in 2014. Previously, Hazaribagh was represented by his father Yashwant Sinha.
