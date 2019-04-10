Bengal CEO moved over medical technicians' shortage

A body of medical workers in on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, complaining a shortage of in various hospitals as they had been deployed on election duty.

"For the 17th the commission has deployed a lot of medical technologists for election duty. We request the commission to release them from the duty so that the emergency do not suffer," Samit Mondal, of Progressive Technologist Association, said here.

He explained that they are engaged in emergency services like blood banks, ICCU, and so on and their absence creates a lot of problems in the smooth functioning of hospitals.

"The patients are deprived, so we have submitted a letter requesting them the solve the problem urgently," Mondal added.

