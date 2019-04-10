Bengal CEO moved over medical technicians' shortage

-
A body of medical workers in West Bengal on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, complaining a shortage of technicians in various hospitals as they had been deployed on election duty.
"For the 17th Parliamentary Election the commission has deployed a lot of medical technologists for election duty. We request the commission to release them from the duty so that the emergency health services do not suffer," Samit Mondal, Secretary of West Bengal Progressive Technologist Association, said here.
He explained that they are engaged in emergency services like blood banks, ICCU, X-ray and so on and their absence creates a lot of problems in the smooth functioning of hospitals.
"The patients are deprived, so we have submitted a letter requesting them the solve the problem urgently," Mondal added.
