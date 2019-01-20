I love to work with Ajay Devgn: Prakash Jha

Filmmaker says he loves working with Devgn and added it would be fantastic if there is a subject that brings the two together again.

and have together collaborated for several such as "Gangaajal", "Apaharan", "Satyagraha" and "Rajneeti".

Asked if he plans to work with anytime soon, told IANS: "I love to work with him and if there is a subject where he and I get together... that will be fantastic. But right now there is nothing on the cards."

Jha's latest release is "Fraud Saiyyan", which he has produced. The film stars and

He is also working on a biopic of Indian Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who was born in 1942 in Basantpur village in Bhojpur district of and received a PhD on Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the in 1969.

--IANS

dc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)