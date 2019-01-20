Aditi's 'long' wish to put out her own music

Aditi Singh Sharma, known for singing songs like "Sooraj dooba hain" and " machale dhoom", says it's been her long-awaited desire to release her own music.

"On February 6, I will be completing 10 years as a in I have sung more than 40 Hindi songs. I had been wanting to put out my own music since a long time," Aditi told IANS.

"There is something so special about it which I can call 'my own'. These are songs that I love, and I only hope that everyone enjoys listening to them as much as I enjoyed working on them," she added.

After releasing her first single "Aaja mahi ve" last November, she has now come up with her second song titled "Dass ja kasoor".

"'Dass ja kasoor' is a sad yet groovy Punjabi song driven by a beautiful melody. This song deals with a woman's heartbreak and her unanswered question 'Why he left her?' The video of this song features the talented and my dear friend who plays the role of my ex-lover.

"Music of this beautiful song has been done by the talented duo Bawa-Gulzar, lyrics and composition are by and the video has been directed by Shreyansh Misra," said Aditi.

