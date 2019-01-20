Nice to see Bollywood celebrities associate with social causes: John Abraham

John Abraham, who is the face of Habitat Humanity that builds houses for homeless people in the country, said that he feels nice when he sees his colleagues from associate themselves with various kinds of social causes.

John was interacting with the media at a meet and greet session for Habitat Humanity on Saturday here.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and have been associated with various kinds of social causes.

"It's very good. As a film industry person, I feel that it's great that more people are coming forward with various social causes. I think if you are in position and you have a platform, then you must do it.

"It's really nice to see that many people are working towards social causes because it's not just a good thing for our country but for the entire world," the said.

When asked whether he wanted any celebrity to join the Habitat Humanity India's initiative, John said: "I hope more and more celebrities will associate themselves with this cause.

"It's just that they have to be given some direction and that direction doesn't usually happen through agents and managers. It can happen through people like us who can influence them so, I would love for more people to come in."

John, who is currently sporting a moustache for his upcoming film "Batla House", said: "I have not completed shooting of the film. We are finishing one big schedule. Nowadays, everybody gets scared of me because I look like a cop."

John will be seen next in "Romeo Akbar Walter" which slated to release on April 12 followed by "Batla House" which will hit the screens on

