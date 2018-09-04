I'm a fitness enthusiast: Mandira Bedi

Bedi, who will be seen running in a marathon with her son Vir, says she is a fitness enthusiast.

will be seen running at the second edition of Durathon 2018. A 2 km and 5 km family run will be held on November 25 at Jio Gardens, BKC,

"It's a great initiative being the only family run in I totally relate with the concept as I'm a fitness enthusiast. It's a special platform for families to bond over fitness thereby improving their health and increasing the quality time spent with family," said in a statement.

The added that she and her son had participated last year and are looking forward to the preparation and running in this edition.

With the Durathon, further enables families to come and run together outside their homes.

David Abraham, Marketing Director for and said: "We are also thankful to Mandira for participating again to run the Durathon with her son. Just like the promise of longevity that Duracell represents, it also provides a great opportunity for families to unlock their inner-power and bond even more closely while running."

