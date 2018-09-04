I want to work with Vicky: Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release "Gold", says he wants to work with his brother and Vicky

Asked if he is interested in sharing screen space with Vicky, Sunny told IANS here: He influenced me as an individual because he is my brother, but not as an Perhaps that is why I want to know the actor side of his, I want to work with him. I think his process of preparation is quite internal for the characters he plays.

Citing an example, Sunny said "Think about the character Raghav in his ' 2.0'. We live in the same house but I did not know how he emotionally prepared himself to portray such a character on-screen!

"It is like I know my brother and then saw that character in the .. Now I am more interested to know the transformation in between. I will get to know that if only I work with him I guess."

Sunny played in "Gold" and he had to work really hard to make it look real. However, the actor does not like to talk much about the hard work that goes behind the camera to build a character on-screen.

"Every individual who is working to achieve something (is) working hard. I am not doing anything different on that. Yes, shooting in minus degree temperature in England, learning the game of hockey -- nothing was easy for me. But the fact is, at the end of the day what matters is, how my hard work and preparation is translating in my performance."

According to Sunny, extensive talk on the physical preparation of an actor at times draw sympathy from the audience and as a performer, he certainly does not want that.

"When you watch me on-screen, you should not be thinking how hard I worked to get my act right, you should see if my performance is entertaining you or not. At the end of the day, we make a to entertain our audience," explained the youngster.

Though the actor has appeared in films like " and Travels" and; like "Love At First Sight" but he describes "Gold" as a big project for him.

Asked about if he was keen to know the review of his performance, after the release of the film, Sunny said, "Yes, I was curious to know what public has to say. I was reading reviews to know the reviewers perspective towards the film."

"Having said that, my biggest reviewers were my family. I saw the pride in the eyes of my parents and that made me feel satisfied as an actor and son that they felt good about my work. Vicky hugged me after the screening and said that I am good," he said.

Is the success of "Gold" giving him more opportunity?

"Well, I have finished working on an Prime Subhash Chandra Bose's 'Forgotten Army', directed by Kabir Khan. I am still auditioning and seeking opportunity.

"Looking for a chance to be a part of good story so that I can entertain people," said the who wish to work with filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, and among others.

