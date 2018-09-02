Idea of book is to present transparency: Venkaiah Naidu

-
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the idea behind his book was to present transparency and accountability in the working government.
"The very idea of this book is to present a report to the people because I believe in public life hence there should be transparency and accountability," Naidu said while launching his book "Moving On... Moving Forward: A Year In Office".
The book was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of former Prime Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister Arun Jaitely, among others.
Naidu also urged to focus more on agriculture and said that instead of depending on import products, the people must adopt the culture of growing product in their land.
--IANS
sd-akk/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
