Idea of book is to present transparency: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President and Chairman M. on Sunday said that the idea behind his book was to present transparency and accountability in the working government.

"The very idea of this book is to present a report to the people because I believe in public life hence there should be transparency and accountability," said while launching his book "Moving On... Moving Forward: A Year In Office".

The book was launched by in the presence of former Prime Ministers and Manmohan Singh, and Arun Jaitely, among others.

also urged to focus more on agriculture and said that instead of depending on import products, the people must adopt the culture of growing product in their land.

