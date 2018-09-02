Ex-Himachal CM hospitalised

Former and was hospitalised following uneasiness in the chest, doctors said on Sunday.

The doctors in Chandigarh's PGI where he was admitted on Saturday evening, said his condition was now stable.

"He's in hospital for observation and undergoing some tests," a doctor in the PGI's Advanced told IANS.

He was discharged from the and Hospital (IGMCH) here on Saturday after remaining hospitalised for two days for the treatment of a

The 84-year-old had attended the Assembly last week. He has undergone twice in the past.

The six-time had complained of and uneasiness while on the way to on Saturday following which he was hospitalised, his family said.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)