Kerala CM heads to US for treatment

Chief Minister Vijayan left for the US from here on Sunday for medical treatment.

He is being accompanied by his wife,

His trip was initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state.

According to informed sources, Vijayan is expected to return by the end of this month.

--IANS

sg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)