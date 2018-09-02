JUST IN
Kerala CM heads to US for treatment

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US from here on Sunday for medical treatment.

He is being accompanied by his wife, Kamala Vijayan.

His trip was initially scheduled for August 19 for a period of 17 days, but it was postponed due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods that ravaged the state.

According to informed sources, Vijayan is expected to return by the end of this month.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 09:38 IST

