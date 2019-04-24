Identify BJP's destructive development: Digvijaya

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the institutions that give strength to democracy and appealed to the people to identify the BJP's destructive development.

"The institutions that protect and strengthen democracy have never been so weak and tarnished before, that the BJP did in the past five years. Identify the BJP's destructive development," he said in a statement.

Singh also greeted the people on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 15:04 IST

