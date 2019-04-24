Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia to meet Putin

North Korean leader arrived in Russsia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday for his first summit with amid stalled nuclear talks with the US.

Russian state television showed Kim stepping out of his green private train at the city's railway station in the afternoon where he was greeted by the Russian officials warmly.

"I arrived in bearing the warm feelings of our people, and as I already said, I hope this visit will be successful and useful," Kim told Russian channel Rossiya 24.

"I hope that during the talks with respected Putin, I will be able to discuss in a concrete manner issues relating to the settlement of the situation on the and to the development of our bilateral relations," he added.

The North Korean is yet to confirm a time or location for Kim's meeting with Putin. But according to the BBC, the Russian and North Korean national flags are already in place on Vladivostok's Russky island, where the summit is expected to take place.

Kim's journey from the train station in Khasan, near the North Korean border, to Vladivostok took about nine hours, according to

At the Khasan station, the North Korean leader was presented with flowers as well as bread and salt -- a Russian tradition for welcoming guests -- told Russian state news agency TASS.

Kim's visit to comes amid an impasse in the nuclear negotiations between and Trump and the North Korean leader's meeting ended early without an agreement, with the two sides seemingly far apart on how to trade sanctions relief for meaningful steps toward denuclearization.

A said was aware of the reports that Kim had left for

"The US and the international community is committed to the same goal -- the final, fully verified denuclearization of North It is Kim's commitment to denuclearization upon which the world is focused," the said.

During Kim's visit, North may seek Russian support in pressuring over sanctions relief, which continues to be a major sticking issue in talks between the two sides.

The earlier said sanctions will only be lifted after gives up its nuclear weapons programme.

also may be seeking to lessen its economic reliance on Beijing, North Korea's only significant trading partner.

