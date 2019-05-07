IMA cadet dies in Uttarakhand

A of the prestigious (IMA) here died on Tuesday after suffering grievous head injuries, police said.

Amol Rawal (20), who was rushed to the military hospital, died during medical treatment.

Rawal, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, had accidentally slipped and fallen into a gorge at Lahnga Road area during the exercise on Monday night.

Last year, two cadets died due to exhaustion and in Saharanpur area, near here, during the training which is considered to be very rigorous.

--IANS

