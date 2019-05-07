NTJ's 'Colombo organizer' remanded till May 21

The district organizer of the proscribed National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) Islamist group Mohamed Farouk was on Tuesday remanded further till May 21 by a court here, the media reported.

Fawaz was arrested earlier in May over the bombings which killed over 250 people and injured hundreds and was blamed by the government on the Sri Lankan extremist group. The is believed to have links with the Islamic State which claimed the killings.

The police produced Fawaz before the Chief Magistrate Court in relation to a search carried out in a shoe shop in Gampola, reported.

The police told the court that during the raid they discovered a hard disk in which a photograph of Fawaz posing with two suicide bombers -- who hailed from Gampola -- was found. They also seized 67 stickers of the NTJ, pen drives and

Fawaz was earlier grilled by the police for 72 hours under the emergency regulations, the report said.

Officials said that Fawaz has been a resident of Keselwatta for nine years.

The police said on Monday that the had been found possessing over 140 million Sri Lankan rupees in cash and other assets worth over 7 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

said steps were being taken to seize all the assets and that there were 54 suspects related to the bombings in the custody of the Among them seven were women.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)