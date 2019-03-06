Images show madrasa buildings still standing at Balakot

The madrasa run by (JeM) at the site hit by the (IAF) fighter planes appears to be still standing with no visible damage, as per high-resolution of the site, says news agency

It says at least six buildings were visible on the site on March 4, six days after the air strike, and that the image was virtually identical to an April 2018 of the facility.

The from San Francisco-based private satellite operator are the first high-resolution publicly available and show details as small as 72 cm.

"There are no discernible holes in the roofs of buildings, no signs of scorching, blown-out walls, displaced trees around the madrasa or other signs of an aerial attack. The images cast further doubt on statements made over the last eight days by the of that the raids, early on Feb 26, had hit all the intended targets at the near Jaba village and the town of in Pakistan's province," the report said.

Twelve days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers, said it had struck the JeM's biggest training camp at killing "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers.

While admitted that the IAF planes struck Balakot, it claimed that they returned when it scrambled its war planes and that there were no losses on the ground. However, IAF said the IAF planes had hit their target.

