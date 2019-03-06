16 killed in attack on construction firm in Afghanistan

At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday as militants attacked a private construction firm in Afghanistan's city, officials said.

"The attack on MQ building company, located close to Nangarhar airport, began at around 5 a.m. and lasted for over five hours," said Attaullah Khogyanai, for the Nangarhar provincial Governor's office.

"Sixteen employees of the company were martyred and nine more were injured", Khogyanai said, adding that five militants were also killed, news reported.

Two of the nine injured were in a critical condition.

Security forces were still working to clear the scene of the attack of any potential remaining explosives and to root out any more militants who may be hiding, but there was no further "armed resistance" in the area, Khogyanai said.

A car laden with explosives that the attackers drove to the MQ headquarters, two suicide vests and several improvised were also seized and destroyed by the security forces, according to the report.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which occurred around 10 km east of city, capital of the province of the same name where both and the Islamic State groups are present.

Although Khogyanai did not provide further details about the construction firm, a member of the provincial council, Zabihullah Zmarai, told news that the company was "providing in Nangarhar airport" located nearby.

The US troops in the area are also based near the airport, Zmarai said, adding that there were no reports of any foreigners working for the company.

