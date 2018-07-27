Imran's PTI emerges single largest party; scouts for allies to form govt

The (PTI) led by was on Friday scouting for partners to form the government in after emerging as the single largest party but short of a majority in the elections marred by allegations of military interference and rigging.

While counting was still on even 40 hours after polling concluded across the country, the PTI was declared victorious in 114 seats, poll officials said here.

The incumbent Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged only 63 seats and the Peoples Party, led by former Prime Minister, the late Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, was placed third with 43 seats.

While cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, 65, is all set to be the 19th Prime Minister, his tryst with destiny still faces a possible last glitch.

A party needs at least 137 seats to cross the half-way mark in the 272-member Since voting wasn't held in two constituencies, the effective strength of the House was brought down to 270 -- which means Khan needs at least 136 members.

The votes of six constituencies were still being counted. The PTI is leading in all of them, according to TV reports. Assuming that the PTI gets all six, bringing Khan's final tally to 120, the Prime Minister-in-waiting would still need the support of 16 members.

According to citing unnamed sources, the PTI has established its first contacts with 20 independents and is confident of getting their support to pave the way for Khan to take the helm of the nation battling severe economic and security crises.

The (MQM)-Pakistan, which has won six seats, has also agreed to support Khan, according to Dawn News.

PTI leaders and are expected to meet MQM leaders to formalize the alliance, the Dawn said in its

The PTI has also returned to power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. It also won 123 seats in -- the traditional bastion of the Sharif family and its PML-N which has grabbed 127 constituencies.

A party needs 149 seats in the 297-member assembly to form the government in the wealthiest and most populous province of Pakistan.

None of the parties has secured a majority even as the PTI and PML-N claim that they are confident of forming the government in where the Sharifs have been ruling since 1988.

The just concluded Pakistan elections have been marred by allegations of rigging and military interference. The PML-N, the PPP and other smaller parties have refused to accept the poll results but have announced they would sit in the opposition.

Amid the allegation flying thick and fast, tweeted that it was only Allah who "honours whom he wants and humbles whom he wants to".

The Arabic tweet is a verse from the Qur'an that was taken by many on the as the army's confirmation of supporting Khan.

The PML-N founder, Nawaz Sharif, told his family from where he is serving a 10-year sentence for corruption, that he considered the result "stolen", according to a statement from the PML-N.