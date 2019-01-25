'In My Heart' celebrates unity that one finds in family: Nandana

Actress-writer- rights activist on Friday launched her new children's book "In My Heart" that deals with the topic of

"This book celebrates unity that we find in our family. It is about the fact that every one of us is connected to our family through our hearts," Nandana said at the Junior Kolkata Literary Meet 2019, an extension of the main event.

The book is about a 'heart child' (adopted child) Mia who discovers that she too has a 'tummy mummy' (biological mother), thereby explaining this complex theory in a simple and touching way.

Nandana, who is married to John Makinson, said that her four-year-old daughter (adopted by the couple) is convinced that she is Mia, but the book is about all the children who love their family, relatives and pets.

Nandana is the daughter of Nobel laureate Amartya and celebrated Nabaneeta Dev Meghla, who belongs to the family of such scholars, is naturally drawn to books.

The of "Mambi and the Forest Fire" said that just like her daughter, the protagonist loves reading books.

Nandana, known for her critically acclaimed film Ketan Mehta's "Rang Rasiya", read excerpts from the book giving a glimpse of Mia's world.

Nabaneeta, who has penned a number of children's stories, narrated a line of a Bengali bedtime prose ' Kona' (my dear is a little piece of moon).

