Cabinet approves MoU between India, Australia on the safety in mines

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Labour and Employment and Department of Natural Resource Mines and Energy, Queensland Government, Australia through the Safety in Mines, Testing and Research Station (SIMTARS).
"The MoU will help in establishing a partnership between DGMS and SIMTARS for implementation of risk-based safety management system, providing training, organising, conference, seminar and other technical meetings, setting up occupations safety and health academy and national mine disaster centre, and modernising R&D laboratory of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS)," it said in a statement.
The memorandum of understanding will become operative from the date of signing and remain in effect for three years.
--IANS
som/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
