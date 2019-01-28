India emerged as educational hub for world: Sushma

has emerged as educational hub with institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and universities attracting students from all over the world, said on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony to present the (ICCR) Distinguished Alumni Award 2018 award here, said that had a well developed formal system of from as early as 5th century BC with institutions like Nalanda, Takshshila and Vikramshila.

" today has emerged as an educational hub for students from all over the world," she said.

"India has best of the institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and universities offering niche courses in space and biotechnology, agriculture science, solar energy management, applied courses as hospitality management, film and "

Stating that learning is not a unilateral process, said that it is a process of mutual exchange of ideas.

"When we get students from foreign countries, they bring with them the rich culture and history of their country, and this gives an opportunity to students from India to learn from them," she stated.

"This rich cultural exchange and cross-fertilisation of ideas at the crucial years of builds the foundation for global citizens and future leaders."

The also stressed on the importance of in facing some of the matters of concern that all countries in the world share today.

"Matters related to climate change and environment protection for future generations; matters related to world peace; matters related to and food security; and matters related to equality, among others," she said.

"When students from world over, study together and share the solutions found in their mutual experiences, together they contribute towards shared growth and development."

Stating that unequal growth and threat to peace are some of the core factors concerning the world over, Sushma Swaraj said, "Education holds the key to address these matters together."

