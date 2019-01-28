Close House if we cannot solve issue: Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

Assembly on Monday expressed anguish over the state government's failure to come up with a solution for the Public Service Commission (JPSC) issue being raised since 2015.

"Close the House if we do not come up with a solution. I have my own limitations. The sanctity of the House should be maintained. The JPSC issue is being raised since 2015. Even after four years, we have failed to come up with a solution," said the

"Why is only the JPSC issue being raised repeatedly? Why are other issues not being raised?" he asked.

When the House assembled at 11 a.m. on Monday, legislators of the ruling and opposition parties demanded that the JPSC mains examination be postponed as there were several irregularities.

Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Leader of Opposition said, "More than 34,000 students passed the JPSC preliminary examination and only 27,000 have been issued admit cards for the mains examination. Also, the subjects opted for by students have changed in their admit cards. The should postpone the mains examination and rectify the irregularities and then conduct the exam."

Members of the opposition parties in chorus demanded that the JPSC exams be postponed. The exams began on Monday.

"When the can hold talks with Maoists, then why can't they talk to protesting students?" asked Pradeep Yadav, a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P)

said, "There are several irregularities and the examinations should be postponed till the anomalies are cleared."

The Opposition members demanded that the should listen to his heart and help students who are protesting against the irregularities.

Later informed the House that Jharkhand High Court, while hearing the issue, refused to stay the examination.

The opposition members rushed to the well of the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

When the House assembled again at noon, the opposition members again rushed to the well of the House shouting slogans demanding the exams be postponed.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

IANS

ns/oeb/vv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)