Congress no more a mainstream party, no party wants alliance with it: BJP

The BJP on Monday hit out at the saying that it earlier used to be a mainstream party but now it has been reduced to a that no party is ready to align with for the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference here, said: " was earlier a mainstream party but now it's been reduced to a small party."

"Now even its friends like Akhilesh Yadav ( chief) and Mayawati ( chief) think that it is not fit for an alliance before elections. They have left only two seats for the in for the mother and the son ( and Rahul Gandhi)," he said.

Javadekar's remarks came after he was asked about the proposed Mahagatbandhan by Opposition parties for the 2019

To a question on whether the BJP will fight the 2019 elections with the Shiv Sena, the said, "We are partners in the government, is part of NDA."

He said that in the 2014 elections the BJP and the fought in alliance.

--IANS

