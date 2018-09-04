India, Kazakhstan militaries to train together

Indian and armies are set to train together in a two-week military near a Otar military base in the southeast of the Central Asian country from next week.

The joint army exercise 'Kazind' will be conducted between the Indian and Army from September 10 to 23 in Otar.

This is the third joint military exercise between the two countries "which have a history of extensive cooperation in the defence arena", an army said. The second edition of the exercise was held in last year.

The aim of the exercise is to build and promote army to army relations and exchange skills and experiences between the Kazakh and the Indian armies. The exercise will also serve as a platform for exchange of drills and procedures, the said.

"The 14-day exercise with the Army will follow a graduated continuum from orientation to a full scale mock exercise - the aim being to achieve optimum integration among the two contingents through enhanced mutual comprehension of each other's tactics, techniques and procedures."

The said the Indian troops will share their "vast experience and expertise...in counter insurgency operations" with their Kazakhstan counterparts.

"The conduct of the joint exercise will set the stage for greater defence cooperation and consequently will manifest in stronger ties between the two great nations."

