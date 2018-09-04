US soldier killed in Afghanistan

One US service member of US-led NATO coalition forces was killed and another wounded following an apparent insider attack in on Monday, the coalition forces said on Tuesday.

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," Scott Miller, of Resolute Support (RS) and US Forces-Afghanistan, was quoted in a statement as saying, reported.

The latest death has brought to six the number of US forces killed in since January this year.

Additional information will be released as appropriate and the wounded soldier was in a stable condition, according to the statement.

Such incidents had also happened in the past when Afghan soldiers turned their weapons against coalition forces and insurgents mostly claimed responsibility for insider attacks.

On July 7, one US soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a similar incident in province.

NATO and US forces completed their combat mission in Afghanistan by the end of 2014, after 13 years of presence in the country.

However, around 16,000 foreign forces remained in Afghanistan to help Afghan forces in the fields of training, advising and backing them in the war on insurgents.

