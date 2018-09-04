ADB unveils new tool to boost access to trade finance

The (ADB) on Tuesday launched its first Trade Scorecard, to address market gaps stemming from the unintended consequences of global measures to fight money-laundering and

"Preventing criminals and terrorists from exploiting the global financial system is critically important," said ADB's of Trade and Supply Chain Finance,

"But these regulations can also undermine jobs and growth at small businesses and developing countries. This new scorecard will open a channel of dialogue among stakeholders to help prevent crime and while financing growth and job creation," reported quoting Beck.

The ADB said the Trade Scorecard focuses on issues related to the interpretation, implementation, and compliance with regulations designed to curb and the financing of in the context of and trade financing.

"The scores are assigned on two levels. Firstly, at a macro level, to identify characteristics of effective regulation that could be strengthened. Secondly, at a micro transactional level, to highlight specific challenges that can be addressed in the shorter term," the ADB said.

The ADB added: Elements of effective regulation outlined in the first level are scored out of 10 on seven criteria: consistency (4), risk alignment (3), design (2), stakeholder communication (5), technology and data (5), enforcement (4), and quality control (3). These criteria are used to assess five working-level issues in the second level.

The ADB said the scorecard is based on feedback from industry leaders and regulators and will complement existing tools such as the Financial Action Task Force's recommendations against and terrorist financing.

"The scores are illustrative and directional," said Beck, stressing the need to have "better ways of addressing these issues, and we see the scorecard as the start of a process of engagement on this difficult subject."

ADB's Trade Program (TFP) closes market gaps by providing guarantees and loans to over 200 partner banks to support trade, helping companies across to engage in import and export activities.

In 2017, TFP supported $4.5 billion in trade through 3,505 transactions. Its financial support is complemented by regular workshops and seminars to increase knowledge and expertise in trade finance products, anti-money laundering, and

