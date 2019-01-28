India names new envoy to Maldives

on Monday named Sudhir, a 1993 of the (IFS), as its new to the

Sudhir, presently in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the said in a statement.

will succeed Akhilesh Mishra in Male.

Ties between and the atoll nation started improving towards the end of 2018 after remaining strained most of the year over former Maldivian Abdul Yameen's policies.

Yameen, seen to have been distancing himself from and leaning towards China, imposed a state of emergency in the in February last year.

The crisis ended in September when Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, the joint opposition candidate, defeated Yameen in the

Modi attended Solih's swearing in ceremony on November 17.

--IANS

ab/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)