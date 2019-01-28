Khashoggi's killing: UN official in Turkey for international inquiry

A team of UN experts arrived here on Monday to begin an investigation into the killing of Saudi inside his country's consulate in Istanbul, the said.

UN human rights expert Agnes Callamard, accompanied by British and from the University of Coimbra, was received by Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, news reported.

"Met Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, who is in to investigate the murder of Khashoggi," Cavusoglu said in a post to

Callamard's week-long visit came after and supporter-turned-critic of Saudi was killed on October 2 at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to pick up paperwork he needed for his marriage.

The UN expert was scheduled to visit as part of an inquiry into the circumstances of Khashoggi's death.

According to a UN statement released last week, Callamard was set to "assess the steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing as well as the nature and extent of states' and individuals responsibilities for the killing".

"The inquiry will also seek to identify ways by which states can strengthen fulfilment of their international commitments to protect the right to life, prevent violations and ensure accountability," Callamard said, according to the UN statement.

Khashoggi's killing sparked an outcry from the international community, drawing condemnation from organizations and world leaders.

The had slammed the Saudi authorities for the slow pace of investigations and on several occasions called for an international probe into the case.

Last week, Cavusoglu said it was time to open a UN-led investigation, adding that had ordered the relevant preparations.

The expert was expected to present the team's findings at a session of the in June.

Saudi officials initially denied Khashoggi's death at the consulate but later acknowledged he had been killed when a fight broke out. The kingdom had said was killed in a "rogue operation" and put 11 defendants, all Saudi nationals, on trial earlier in the month.

Saudi prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty for five of the suspects.

