India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.
"At 10 a.m., the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using small arms and shelling with heavy calibre weapons in the Sunderbani sector," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told IANS here.
"The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," he added. The firing was still on.
--IANS
sq/in/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU