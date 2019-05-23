India PC market shrinks 8% in Q1, HP sells most

With a market share of 28.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, maintained its leadership position in the Indian (PC) market, which shrunk for the third straight quarter, the (IDC) said on Thursday.

The market witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 per cent with shipments reaching 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, said the report.

Despite maintaining its leadership position in the market, saw a 9.7 per cent YoY decline, mainly due to consumer segment that shrunk 21.3 per cent over the first quarter of last year.

retained the second position with a 25.9 per cent market share with a YoY growth of 2.2 per cent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 26.7 per cent.

remained at third position with a market share of 25.2 per cent in Q1 of 2019 in traditional PC market, observing a 6.2 per cent YoY growth and a 29.2 per cent sequential growth.

The PC market remained weak outside big commercial deals due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters and supply issues for chips, IDC said.

The notebook category contributing 61.4 per cent of the PC market shipments witnessed a 9.8 per cent YoY decline. Within notebooks, ultra-slim category, with a 25.3 per cent share of the market, grew 86.5 per cent.

"Spending towards ultra-slim notebooks is increasing due to factors like improved mobility due to thinness of the product and enhanced aesthetics," Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PCs, IDC India, said in a statement.

--IANS

gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)