HP commits $2mn for ocean-bound recycling chain

The desktop and printer HP Inc on Monday announced a $2 million plan to expand its

On the occasion of 2019, the company said it would built a new plastic bottle washing line in Haiti, which would allow it convert locally collected waste into recycled material for use in HP products.

In a related survey, the company found employees were more productive, motivated and engaged when working for an employer that believed in social responsibility.

The global survey of 20,000 participant found that 61 per cent believed that sustainability was mandatory for businesses. Nearly 56 per cent felt ignoring environmental impact in the workplace was as bad as ignoring diversity and inclusion.

"The study proves what HP has suspected for many years -- businesses and the workforce are demanding higher levels of sustainability and quality from their suppliers," said Dave McQuarrie, of Print Business Management, HP Imaging and Printing.

One of the most overlooked opportunities for eco-friendly practices in the workplace was in the purchase and disposal of printer ink and toner cartridges, a global market estimated to be around $45 billion, said the company.

"Working with over the last 27 years, the company has enabled customers in over 60 countries to recycle HP ink and toner cartridges for free," said HP Inc.

