Reliance Capital to sell its RNAM stake to Nippon Life

Capital Ltd (RCAP) on Thursday said it has signed binding definitive agreements with of to exit its stake in Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM).

In a statement here, Capital said it will receive approximately Rs 6,000 crore as sale consideration for its stakes in RNAM.

Both partners currently hold 42.88 per cent each in the company, while the rest is held by public shareholders.

said that pursuant to the agreements, Nippon Life will also make an open offer of RNAM to the public shareholders at Rs 230 per share, as required under market regulator regulations, and reach the maximum permissible promoter shareholding of 75 per cent for listed

The transaction price represents a premium of 15.5 per cent to the minimum 60-day price as specified under the Sebi Takeover Regulations.

Reliance Capital will receive proceeds of approximately Rs 6,000 crore ($860 million) through sale of its shareholding to at Rs 230 a share, and the simultaneous Offer For Sale (OFS) to other financial investors.

The entire proceeds of approximately Rs 6,000 crore will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt by 33 per cent, the company said.

"I am delighted that our longstanding and most valued partner, Nippon Life Insurance, is increasing its stake in RNAM to 75 per cent. The monetisation of the RNAM stake is part of our value unlocking strategy," Chairman said in a statement.

"We expect this transaction, together with other deals underway, to substantially reduce RCAP's debt by over 50 per cent in the current financial year," he added.

