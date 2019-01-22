India-set film around menstruation lands Oscar nomination

"Period. End of Sentence", an set film on the taboos around and featuring the real ' Man', has made it to nomination, it was announced here on Tuesday.

The film has made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category.

The film is executive produced by and is co-produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like "The Lunchbox" and "Masaan".

Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS over phone: "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought."

The film is about women in fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of and delving upon the work of real life ' Man' Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the and their teacher,

The 26-minute film follows girls and women in Hapur in and their experience with the installation of a pad machine in their village.

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)