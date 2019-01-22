Quirky ideas to style up your abode

Round sofas can be a chic way to bring the curvy trend into your home, and bold colours, huge patterns, bloomy patterns and brass decor can be included in the geometric trend that can help in styling up your abode, suggest experts.

by Sangeeta Kapoor, Adetee Sawhaney, and Ashish Gupta, Director Inliving, have shared tips to jazz up your home:

* Curvy designs: Round sofas will be the chic way to bring the curvy trend into your home. However, we will see floral patterns in a new way. For this timeless decor pattern, decor experts this year expect to find the proportions further exaggerated and colours in a more contrasting tone.

* Bolder colours are more preferable compared to the muted ones. Even though muted color tones makes space feel more overwhelming, the richer hues can pop the decor in between muted furnishing and decorative. One can opt for dramatic reds, statement pinks, bold yellows, and organic greens.

* Geometric pattern: Audacious colors, huge patterns, bloomy patterns, and brass decor will be included in the geometric trend. This is a trend that can give a bold statement to any room decor. A chic and easy way to incorporate this into your home decor is adding linear tosses.

* Blush tones: Blush is the new neutral. Mingling matt finishes and neutral fabrics help to keep artisans look alive in 2019. Blush tones can go with any colour like grey, navy, forest green or citrine and gives the natural look with the calming palette.

* Handicraft home furnishing: Handcrafted furniture, colours and designs inspired by their own culture and roots with an unmistakable stamp of their individual personality will motivate people's choices.

* Bold and bright side walls: Increase in usage of bold colours like indigo blue, emerald green, ruby red on the walls, fabrics.

* Dual purpose is in: There are many people who want a non-chaotic feel to space. Also, with space crunching issues globally, multipurpose furniture will never go out of the trend; especially coffee table, side tables and pouf.

--IANS

dc/rb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)