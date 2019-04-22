India studies new US decision against Iran oil waiver

has seen the US announcement which says that five major countries including will no longer be exempt from penalties if they continue to import from Iran, and is studying the implications of the decision, said informed sources on Monday.

The sources said that the government has seen the announcement made by the US that the will not extend any waivers to importers of Iranian from sanctions and there will be no grace period for them to comply.

They said that implications of the decision are being studied and a statement will be made at an appropriate time.

US has decided that five major countries including will no longer be exempt from penalties if they continue to import Iranian oil, the said on Monday.

It announced that sanction waivers for China, India, Japan, and would not be renewed when they expire on May 2. The decision is intended to deny its principal source of revenue.

In November, the US reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian after Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear accord between and six world powers.

Washington, however, granted waiver to Iran's eight from the sanctions that allowed them limited purchases for six months. These countries were India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and

The sanctions have led to a sharp downturn in Iran's economy, pushing the value of its currency to record lows, quadrupling its annual inflation rate and driving away foreign investors, which have triggered protests across the country.

--IANS

ps/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)