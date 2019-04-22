US to end waiver to India, others for Iran oil import

US has decided that five major countries including will no longer be exempt from penalties if they continue to import Iranian oil, the said on Monday.

It announced that sanctions waivers for China, India, Japan, and would not be renewed when they expire on May 2. The decision was intended to deny its principal source of revenue.

In November, the US reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian after withdrew from a 2015 and six world powers.

Washington, however, granted Iran's eight main buyers of waivers to the sanctions that allowed them limited purchases for six months. These countries were India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and

The sanctions have led to a sharp downturn in Iran's economy, pushing the value of its currency to record lows, quadrupling its annual inflation rate, driving away foreign investors and triggering protests.

