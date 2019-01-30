Iran worried over delay in Chinese nuclear reactor redesign

says that has slowed down working on its redesign of a heavy water reactor in Iran, following the U.S. withdrawal from Tehran's nuclear agreement with world powers.

Ali Akbar Salehi, of Iran's nuclear agency, was quoted by state-run agency as saying that "the Chinese side decreased the speed of cooperation with us despite their commitments." He says has "alternative" choices if cannot not fulfil its job. Salehi speculates that fears possible sanctions by the U.S. if it continues cooperation with but did not elaborate further.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, experts from the and were to help redesign the Arak heavy water to limit the amount of plutonium it produces as a byproduct.

