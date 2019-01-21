Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris announces run for President

Harris, a of Indian descent, announced on Monday that she is running for in the 2020 elections branding herself a "fighter" for the American people.

As the daughter of an Indian mother and an African-Jamaican father, she claims both heritages and chose to declare her candidacy on the day that is observed as Day, honouring the slain African-American who was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's message of 'satyagraha'.

She made the announcement on a national TV programme and simultaneously released a campaign video on with a call to "fight for American values".

"The American public wants a fighter and they want someone that's going to fight like heck for them and not fight based on self-interest and I'm prepared to do that," she said.

Harris was elected to the in 2016, the same year Donald Trump, whom she has been fighting, was elected. She became the first person of Indian-American descent elected to the and the second woman of African-American descent.

Harris will have to first win the nomination next year battling several candidates, including Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to Congress, and former Housing

A lawyer, Harris was elected before coming to the

Her role in has drawn criticism from some in the and published a scorching op-ed denouncing her as "often being on the wrong side of history" because of her tough anti-crime policies and not progressive enough on criminal justice reform.

But that could also be a plus for her, strengthening her credentials as more of a centrist who could appeal to a broader voter base while also advancing a progressive agenda.

Her tough prosecutorial background was on display on the Senate the when she grilled Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexual harassment by several women, when his nomination to the top court was under consideration.

And if she were to ultimately run against Trump in 2020, she would need all toughness she can muster.

Harris is campaigning on universal healthcare, providing for all and large tax cuts for the middle class. She is an for immigrant rights and a protecting women's rights.

Her campaign said that it would not accept donations from political action committees set up by corporations to fund candidates.

Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a researcher from and her father, Donald Harris, is a

