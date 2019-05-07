Indian autistic teen among CBSE toppers in UAE

A 17-year-old autistic teenager was among the Indian school students in the (UAE) who topped the (CBSE) Class 10 examinations, the media reported on Tuesday.

from the Delhi Private School, Sharjah, scored 94.3 per cent, according to the results declared on Monday.

He scored over 90 per cent throughout his school career and wrote the exam with the help of a scribe, reported.

His father Maqbool Ahmed, a Keralite who has been living in the UAE for 20 years, said: "After the exams Aman told us he would score 80 per cent and above. We didn't expect him to score so much.

"He has a photographic memory and has consistently scored high marks. He has never taken tuitions or special coaching."

The topper was Buvaneswari Jayasankar from the Indian High School in who scored 99.2 per cent marks, with 100 in French, Mathematics and Social Science.

