Indian expat wins $4 million Abu Dhabi raffle

An Indian expatriate from became the latest multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffles after winning 15 million dirhams ($4 million) in a big money draw in

Shojith KS, an Indian national from won on Friday night with the number 030510, reports

At the moment of the announcement he didn't answer his phone as the organising committee of the Big Ticket raffle frantically tried to call him. Despite this, the money is still his and organisers will keep trying to reach him.

bought his on April 1.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in

Tickets can be purchased online or at International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and Abu Dhabi.

