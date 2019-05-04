Indian expat wins $4 million Abu Dhabi raffle

An Indian expatriate from Sharjah became the latest multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffles after winning 15 million dirhams ($4 million) in a big money draw in Abu Dhabi.
Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah won on Friday night with the number 030510, reports Gulf News.
At the moment of the announcement he didn't answer his phone as the organising committee of the Big Ticket raffle frantically tried to call him. Despite this, the money is still his and organisers will keep trying to reach him.
Shojith KS bought his ticket online on April 1.
Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.
