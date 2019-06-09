Indian democracy strengthened by poll verdict: Modi

Indian democracy has been strengthened by the sweeping mandate in the general elections, said here on Sunday, adding that democracy is a part of Indian culture.

"The results of the Lok Sabha elections are a matter of study for the world as to how mature Indian democracy is. We have seen people's respect for democracy and their commitment to it," told the Indian community in gathered at the House.

He said that although the Indian elections saw a lot of attacks and counter-attacks among the rivals, became one "from to Kanyakumari" once the vote count was over, triggering applause in the crowd.

Stating that women voters turned out in record numbers, said: "The message of this election is that as a democracy we have matured. Democracy is our tradition and there is democracy in our culture."

also appealed to the to contribute to India's development.

"We have to take the country forward together. We have to increase the pace of development. We will try to fulfil the dreams of every Indian. You also contribute to India's development."

India's image, he said, had changed a lot in the last few years.

"I have been travelling around the globe and have never come across any complaint about residing in various countries. This is due to Indian culture and tradition.

"Today India's image in the world is getting stronger. A large part of credit for this goes to the Indian Wherever I go, I am told about the successes and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora," Modi said.

later shook hands with many members of the Indian community.

--IANS

bns/mr/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)