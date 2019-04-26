Jodhpur auto driver campaigns for PM Modi in his 'Modi Express'

An auto driver in the city has grabbed many eyeballs, thanks to his unique way of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
Nemichand is endorsing the Prime Minister in the neighbourhood areas of the city in his auto rickshaw, which is named as 'Modi Express.'
Speaking about his love for Modi, he told ANI: "I have been a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the day he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat."
On the occasion of BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow, the auto driver was seen calling out people on the streets for participating in the event.
"This is the first time Amit Shah is coming to Jodhpur for the roadshow. I want people to participate in a huge number so that he remembers it forever," he said.
All 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases -- April 29 and May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU