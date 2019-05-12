PM Modi urges youngsters to vote in record numbers

Ahead of the sixth phase of polls, Modi on Sunday appealed to youngsters to go out and vote in record numbers.

"Yet another phase of the 2019 elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today's sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers," tweeted before voting for sixth phase of polls began.

"After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he added.

Voting for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Sunday morning. A total of 59 seats from six states and Union Territory of are going to polls in the sixth phase. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)