PM Modi urges youngsters to vote in record numbers

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi snubs Opposition for crying foul over EVM malfunction
PM sharpens attack on oppn after 4th round of polling
Jodhpur auto driver campaigns for PM Modi in his 'Modi Express'
Centre for Social Development members endorse Modi for Lok Sabha polls
EC to seek comments from makers of PM's biopic
-
Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to youngsters to go out and vote in record numbers.
"Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today's sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers," Prime Minister tweeted before voting for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began.
"After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he added.
Voting for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Sunday morning. A total of 59 seats from six states and Union Territory of Delhi are going to polls in the sixth phase. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU