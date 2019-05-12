PM Modi urges youngsters to vote in record numbers

JUST IN
Ahead of sixth phase of LS polls, BJP worker Raman Singh found dead in West Bengal's Jhargram
Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to youngsters to go out and vote in record numbers.

"Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today's sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers," Prime Minister tweeted before voting for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began.

"After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he added.

Voting for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Sunday morning. A total of 59 seats from six states and Union Territory of Delhi are going to polls in the sixth phase. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Sun, May 12 2019. 07:21 IST

