Indian expats in Dubai cheer Modi's swearing in

At a live screening in Dubai's Club that broadcast Indian Modi's swearing in ceremony, a group of Indian expats cheered as he took oath for a second term in office.

Decked in traditional clothes, community members were invited to watch the live streaming of the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. of to Vipul was also present.

Speaking to on the sidelines of the event, Vipul said: "We are very happy that the swearing-in ceremony has been organised. It is the culmination of a long electoral process, and it highlighted the strength of Indian democracy. A lot of people are here at Club to celebrate Indian democracy.

"The new government will take over, and with this, we are very excited for the India- (UAE) relationships. In the last five years, the Indian economy has done well. On the developmental side, significant achievements were made as well."

The group even got a giant Indian flag to the gathering and waved it at regular intervals.

Some rushed to the venue immediately after their work hours. Seven Taxi drivers arrived at immediately after their duty hours ended, to witness the ceremony.

Rajesh Chulliparambil, a driver, said: "We are very excited about Modi's re-election. He is the common man's leader, and he will take India into the next century."

Another driver, called Modi "a great leader" and that India "was truly developing with his help".

Ramesh Mannath, the of Indian Peoples Forum, told the Khaleej Times: "As an expatriate, in the next five years, I expect them to make NRI voting possible and higher education fees for NRIs more affordable or the same as Indian students.

"We are still pushing to get the human remains repatriation to be processed for free as well."

Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in by on Thursday at the in

