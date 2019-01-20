Indian, Pakistan armies clash on LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday.

sources said here that the targeted Indian positions in Kalal and Khori areas of Nowshera sector using small arms, automatics and mortars.

"Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively," an said, adding that the Pakistani firing started at 1 p.m.

"Till last reports came in there was no casualty or damage on our side," an said.

More than two dozen violations of the 2003 bilateral ceasefire by Pakistani troops have taken place during this month in Poonch and and on the international border in the

--IANS

sq/mr

