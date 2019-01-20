Indian, Pakistan armies clash on LoC

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday.

Defence Ministry sources said here that the Pakistan Army targeted Indian positions in Kalal and Khori areas of Nowshera sector using small arms, automatics and mortars.

"Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively," an official said, adding that the Pakistani firing started at 1 p.m.

"Till last reports came in there was no casualty or damage on our side," an official said.

More than two dozen violations of the 2003 bilateral ceasefire by Pakistani troops have taken place during this month in Poonch and Rajouri and on the international border in the Jammu division.

