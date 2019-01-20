US airstrike kills 52 Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

The US Army said it has conducted an airstrike against terrorists in southern Somalia, killing 52 militants.

The US Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Saturday that no civilian was killed or injured in the latest strike which was carried out near Jilib, Middle Juba Region.

"US Command conducted the airstrike in response to an attack by a group of militants against Somali National Army," according to the statement, reported.

AFRICOM said it is committed to preventing from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack Somali people.

The allied terrorist group continues to hold parts of the country's south and central regions after being chased out of years ago.

Somali and peacekeeping forces have intensified operations against the insurgents, flushing them in their Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle region bases as part of efforts to stabilize the Horn of nation.

