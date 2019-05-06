Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the (LoC) in and Kashmir's district for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

said that at about 2.45 p.m., the initiated unprovoked mortar shelling and firing with small arms in the Krishna Ghati sector.

"The retaliated effectively," he said.

An Army and two soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Mendhar area of the LoC in district on Sunday.

