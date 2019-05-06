Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that at about 2.45 p.m., the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked mortar shelling and firing with small arms in the Krishna Ghati sector.
"The Indian Army retaliated effectively," he said.
An Army officer and two soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Mendhar area of the LoC in Poonch district on Sunday.
